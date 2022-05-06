"Moon Knight" and "Peacemaker" were the most in-demand premieres of Q1 2022. (Disney+/HBO Max)

Disney+’s ‘Moon Knight’ Edges Out HBO Max’s ‘Peacemaker’ for Most In-Demand Premiere | Charts

by | May 6, 2022 @ 1:10 PM

”Our Flag Means Death“ rounds out the top three series debuts of 2022 so far

Disney+’s “Moon Knight” was the most in-demand U.S. premiere of the first quarter, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.

“Moon Knight” scored in the exceptional category with 33.4 times the average demand of all other series in the U.S. during its first 30 days. It’s especially impressive considering that “Moon Knight” had one of the later premieres in the quarter.

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

