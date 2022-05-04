Netflix’s ‘Heartstopper’ Crushes in Debut on List of Most In-Demand New Shows | Chart

HBO Max’s ”Our Flag Means Death“ — another LGBTQ favorite — holds steady at No. 1 for sixth consecutive week

Netflix’s latest LGBTQ+ series “Heartstopper” had a stunning 289% growth in demand this past week as it shot up the rankings to become the fifth most in-demand new series in the U.S. — according to Parrot Analytics ‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

The show, based on a graphic novel about two British teenage guys whose friendship begins to evolve into more, has been widely well received and extolled for its heartwarming story among audiences and critics alike — once again showcasing the value of diversity and inclusion in content.

“Heartstopper” seems to be on the road to cementing itself as one of the top LGBTQ releases of the year alongside HBO Max’s pirate comedy, “Our Flag Means Death,” which remained the top breakout show in the U.S. for the sixth week in a row.

HBO Max’s Ansel Elgort crime drama “Tokyo Vice” maintained its position in fourth place in the rankings with 25.1 times the average series demand, despite having only a marginal increase in demand for the series this week.

The series ranked just below Crunchyroll/TV Tokyo’s “Spy x Family,” which had 26.5 times the average series demand. Both shows appear to be battling it out for the third position in the rankings as “Our Flag Means Death” and Disney+’s “Moon Knight” seem to have firmly taken over the top two positions in the rankings over the last few weeks.

Apple TV+’s fact-based WeWork series “WeCrashed” was the seventh most in-demand new show in the U.S. after a 3% increase in demand this week. While new Apple TV+ shows might not have the same level of demand as other tentpole competitor shows (with the exception of “Ted Lasso“), it’s interesting to note that three of the top 10 new shows come from Apple. Korea-set drama “Pachinko” also had a 13% increase in demand and placed eighth in the rankings, while “Severance” had an 8% decline in demand and sat in ninth place this week.

10 most in-demand new series, U.S., April 23-29, 2022 (Parrot Analytics)

Amazon Prime Video’s supernatural Western drama, “Outer Range,” slid off the breakout shows rankings after its debut on the charts last week. The series premiered on April 15 with a hybrid release strategy, making it likely that we might see it back on the charts as it heads closer to the finale on Friday.

Rounding off the rankings is HBO’s “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” at No. 10, with 18.2 times the average series demand in the U.S. for the week. The critically acclaimed sports series, which premiered on March 6 and is set to air its season finale on Sunday, has already been renewed for a second season after the positive reception of the first few episodes. It will be interesting to see how much of an increase in demand is observed for the show in the week after the upcoming finale episode airs.