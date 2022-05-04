"Heartstopper" debuts on this week's list of most in-demand new shows. (Netflix)

Netflix’s ‘Heartstopper’ Crushes in Debut on List of Most In-Demand New Shows | Chart

by | May 4, 2022 @ 12:15 PM

HBO Max’s ”Our Flag Means Death“ — another LGBTQ favorite — holds steady at No. 1 for sixth consecutive week

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Netflix’s latest LGBTQ+ series “Heartstopper” had a stunning 289% growth in demand this past week as it shot up the rankings to become the fifth most in-demand new series in the U.S. — according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.

