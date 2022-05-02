mirzapur

According to Parrot Analytics, Prime Video original "Mirzapur" is the most in-demand Indian series in the world. (Amazon)

Why Amazon Is Doubling Down on Indian Series and Movies | Charts

by | May 2, 2022 @ 11:45 AM

The company announced a massive expansion of Prime Video content from India as other streamers try to threaten its dominance in the market

Amazon Prime Video recently announced a massive expansion of its streaming footprint in India, including 26 new and nine returning original series. The new original series are set to release over the next two years and Amazon plans to double its investment in Prime Video in India over the next five years.    

While the scale of this investment is impressive, it’s not surprising. India has been a key market of focus for Amazon as the company seeks to grow its global subscriber base and we have already seen exceptionally high demand for its original series there.

