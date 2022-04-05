"The Journalist" is a favorite Japanese series on Netflix. (Netflix)

Japan Leads U.S. Demand for Foreign-Language Programs – and It's Not Just Anime | Charts

by | April 5, 2022 @ 8:45 AM

Turkish and Mandarin content is also poised to become the next wave in demand for non-English language programming

Japan is leading the demand for foreign-language content in the United States. And while anime makes up most of that demand, interest also appears to be crossing over to live-action Japanese content, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research data, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.

Demand for non-English content has been on the rise in the U.S. for years as audiences embrace foreign content and platforms make international series more readily available. Over the past three years, the share of demand for non-English series in the US has increased by over 50% (from an 8.1% share in March 2019 to 12.7% as of February 2022).

