"Ted Lasso" and "Servant" (Apple TV+)

‘Ted Lasso’ Holds Off ‘Servant’ to Remain Most In-Demand Show on Apple TV+ | Charts

by | April 29, 2022 @ 10:45 AM

”The Problem With Jon Stewart“ rounds out the streamer’s top three series, according to Parrot Analytics

The most in-demand show available on Apple TV+ in March was the streamer’s flagship comedy hit “Ted Lasso,” which had 24.56 times the average series demand for the month — according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.

The level of demand for “Ted Lasso” puts the Jason Sudeikis comedy in a class of its own, ahead of all other Apple TV+ series. Considering that its latest season ended in October and the third season isn’t scheduled until later this year, the show is maintaining a relatively high baseline demand in the interim. It helps that filming for the third season began in London in March, so news and photos from the upcoming season have kept the show at the top of mind for fans.

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

