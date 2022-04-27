"Our Flag Means Death" tops list of most in-demand new shows. (HBO Max)

‘Our Flag Means Death’ Tops List of Most In-Demand New Shows for 5th Week in a Row | Chart

by | April 27, 2022 @ 11:45 AM

HBO Max’s pirate comedy holds off challenges from Disney+’s ”Moon Knight“ and Crunchyroll’s ”Spy x Family“

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

“Our Flag Means Death” held steady at No. 1 on this week’s list of the 10 most in-demand new shows — according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

