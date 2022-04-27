‘Our Flag Means Death’ Tops List of Most In-Demand New Shows for 5th Week in a Row | Chart

HBO Max’s pirate comedy holds off challenges from Disney+’s ”Moon Knight“ and Crunchyroll’s ”Spy x Family“

“Our Flag Means Death ” held steady at No. 1 on this week’s list of the 10 most in-demand new shows — according to Parrot Analytics ‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

That makes five consecutive weeks at the top for the HBO Max pirate comedy. It has close to 40 times the demand of the average series as fans eagerly await news of whether the series will be renewed for a second season.

“Our Flag Means Death” denied Disney+’s “Moon Knight” the top spot for another week. The latest Marvel series seems to have run out of steam as it continues to hover below 35 times the average series demand for the week, and lags the demand other Marvel series have reached at the same point in their seasons. There’s still a bit of time until its finale on May 4, which could see a late-season surge in demand.

Meanwhile, “Spy x Family” saw the greatest growth in demand this week as TV Tokyo’s anime show (which streams in the U.S. on Crunchyroll) rose to No. 3 most in-demand new series in the U.S.

Anime series have regularly ranked among the most in-demand shows in the U.S. and platforms have embraced this growing genre and its fandoms. While there used to be a lag between anime series releasing in Japan and finding an audience around the world, niche platforms like Crunchyroll are quickly bringing these shows to global audiences soon after they premiere in Japan. The high U.S. demand for “Spy x Family” in particular will be welcome news for Crunchyroll, which licensed the streaming rights to the series outside of Asia.

“Tokyo Vice” saw another surge in demand this week, after first appearing in the top 10 ranking last week. Demand for the HBO Max original was up by 35 percent this week as the show continues to win fans. Between “Tokyo Vice” and “Our Flag Means Death,” HBO Max is continuing to dominate the top of the chart.

The most recent new series in the top 10 breakout shows is “Outer Range” from Amazon Prime Video, which premiered on April 15. It shot into seventh place in the weekly ranking with 18.9 times the average series demand. The neo-Western thriller is scheduled to drop two episodes weekly until May 6, leveraging a hybrid release strategy which should give audiences enough content to satisfy them for a week and also keep them coming back for more.