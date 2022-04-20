HBO Max’s ‘Tokyo Vice’ Debuts on List of Most In-Demand New Series | Chart

HBO Max also scores with ”Our Flag Means Death,“ which held on to the top spot for its fourth consecutive week

For the week of April 9-15, HBO Max’s “ Tokyo Vice ” has proven to be the big winner. Since premiering on April 7, demand for the crime thriller has shot up to 18.5 times that of the average TV series, according to Parrot Analytics ‘ data, which takes into account consumer research data, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

“Tokyo Vice,” which stars Ansel Elgort as an American journalist on the police beat in Japan’s capital city, is the sixth most in-demand new series for the week, an impressive achievement in the first full week since its premiere.

10 most in-demand new series, U.S., April 9-15, 2022 (Parrot Analytics)

Meanwhile, the top three breakout series remain unchanged from last week. HBO Max’s “Our Flag Means Death” continues to show surprising resilience following its finale as demand for the show hovers around 40 times that of the average series. Disney+’s “Moon Knight” is struggling to gain further ground as its demand has essentially stalled since last week. All the other live-action Marvel series from Disney+ had hit 40 times the average series demand by this point in their season, a milestone “Moon Knight” has yet to reach.

Apple TV+ and HBO/HBO Max each have three series in the top 10 this week, showing how these platforms are currently dominating the list of must-watch new series with a breadth of content appealing to a diverse set of audiences. “Pachinko” returned to the top 10 this week after having dropped out of the ranking last week, joining fellow Apple TV+ series “WeCrashed” and “Severance” from Apple TV+. Demand for “Severance” jumped by 5% this week following the show’s finale on April 8.

The variety of the most in-demand new content from HBO is apparent this week. The streamer’s three most in-demand new series include a pirate comedy, “Our Flag Means Death,” a drama series about the Lakers, “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” and “Tokyo Vice,” a gripping new crime drama.