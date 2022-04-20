tokyo-vice-ansel-elgort

HBO Max’s ‘Tokyo Vice’ Debuts on List of Most In-Demand New Series | Chart

by | April 20, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

HBO Max also scores with ”Our Flag Means Death,“ which held on to the top spot for its fourth consecutive week

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

For the week of April 9-15, HBO Max’s “Tokyo Vice” has proven to be the big winner. Since premiering on April 7, demand for the crime thriller has shot up to 18.5 times that of the average TV series, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research data, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

