”Euphoria“ rounds out the top three shows with the most demand for the streamer, according to Parrot Analytics

The long-running animated comedy continues to pay dividends for HBO Max, which bought the streaming rights in 2019 for $500 million. No doubt Paramount+ is eager to see the return of “South Park,” a Comedy Central show produced by MTV Studios, to its streaming catalog when HBO Max’s agreement reportedly expires in the U.S. in 2024. In international markets, “South Park” will become available later this year on Paramount+.

The most in-demand show on HBO Max in March was “ South Park ,” which had 48.16 times the average series demand for the month — according to Parrot Analytics ‘ data, which takes into account consumer research data, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.

U.S. demand for “South Park” vs. “Rick and Morty,” March 1, 2021-April 11, 2022 (Parrot Analytics)

“South Park” isn’t the only adult animated comedy in the top 10 on HBO Max this month. Adult Swim’s “Rick and Morty” ranked fifth for the month. HBO Max will be glad to have this asset in its catalog when it no longer has “South Park.” Both series have close to the same peaks in demand during their respective seasons.

We also see the strength of the original content HBO Max is able to leverage in this month’s top 10. Half of the 10 most in-demand series on the platform in March are HBO or HBO Max originals. Leading the platform’s originals are “Game of Thrones” and “Euphoria.” “Game of Thrones” saw a bump in interest this month as an Aug. 21 release date was announced for its upcoming prequel, “The House of the Dragon.” If this new show has even a fraction of the demand “Game of Thrones” achieved, it will be a major subscriber draw for HBO Max.

10 most in-demand series on HBO Max, U.S., March 2022 (Parrot Analytics)

Rounding out this month’s top 10 is the latest HBO Max original, “Our Flag Means Death,” which premiered on March 3. Demand for the pirate comedy grew steadily throughout its first season and has continued to grow even weeks after its finale as fans discover and fall in love with this one-of-a-kind show.

It’s worth noting that “The Big Bang Theory” is among the 10 most in-demand shows on HBO Max — and not “Friends.” Much has been made of the value of “Friends” — WarnerMedia reportedly paid $500 million for the rights to the classic NBC sitcom and additional millions for a cast reunion last year. So far this year, however, “The Big Bang Theory” has seen consistently higher demand. CBS’ current prequel series “Young Sheldon” has helped in part to keep the sitcom relevant for audiences.