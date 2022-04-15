"South Park" beats out "Game of Thrones" for most in-demand series. (Comedy Central, HBO)

”Euphoria“ rounds out the top three shows with the most demand for the streamer, according to Parrot Analytics

The most in-demand show on HBO Max in March was “South Park,” which had 48.16 times the average series demand for the month — according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research data, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.

The long-running animated comedy continues to pay dividends for HBO Max, which bought the streaming rights in 2019 for $500 million. No doubt Paramount+ is eager to see the return of “South Park,” a Comedy Central show produced by MTV Studios, to its streaming catalog when HBO Max’s agreement reportedly expires in the U.S. in 2024. In international markets, “South Park” will become available later this year on Paramount+.

