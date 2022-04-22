The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airing tonight, Monday, July 11, 2016, including guests Bryan Cranston, Busy Phillips, and musical performance by Blink-182 taping in New York. Photo: Timothy Kuratek/CBS ©2016CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved

Stephen Colbert Tops John Oliver on List of Most In-Demand Talk Shows | Charts

by | April 22, 2022 @ 12:39 PM

John Oliver and Jimmy Fallon’s talkers round out the top three, according to Parrot Analytics

CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” edged out HBO’s “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” as the most in-demand talk show in March — according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.

Joining those two in the top tier of talk shows with over 20 times that of the average series is NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in third place.

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

