From left, Jason Sudeikis, Kim Kardashian, and Simu Liu. (Getty)

Which ‘SNL’ Host Has Lassoed the Most Demand So Far This Season?

by | April 1, 2022 @ 1:41 PM

Jason Sudeikis’ episode has driven the most demand in Season 47, according to Parrot Analytics data

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” returns this weekend with a string of new episodes hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, Lizzo and Jake Gyllenhaal. But before they grace Studio 8H, we took a look at which host so far this season generated the highest level of demand for the NBC sketch show.

That would be Jason Sudeikis — as measured by Parrot Analytics‘ patented platform, which takes into account consumer research data, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.

