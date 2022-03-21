“Saturday Night Live” is making its Season 47 return once again. Three new back-to-back episodes will grace television screens beginning April 2.

As always, the show has a star-studded lineup of hosts: Jerrod Carmichael, Lizzo and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Carmichael is up first, making his “SNL” hosting debut on April 2 ahead of the release of his third HBO standup special, “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel.” Rapper Gunna will perform.

On April 9, Gyllenhaal will host the late night show for the second time, one day after his new film “Ambulance” hits theaters. Camila Cabello will take the stage as the featured musical performer.

Then, Lizzo will pull double duty when she takes the stage for her “SNL” hosting debut and second musical guest appearance on April 16. The Grammy winner stars in the competition series “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” premiering March 25 on Prime Video.

Season 47 of “SNL” premiered Oct. 2, 2021 with host Owen Wilson and musical guest Kacey Musgraves, as well as the return of almost the entire “SNL” cast from last season. The show returned in 2022 with three back-to-back installments hosted by John Mulaney, Oscar Isaac and Zoë Kravitz.

The cast of Season 47 includes Bryant, Strong, Davidson, Thompson, Michael Che, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd and Melissa Villaseñor, with Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson as featured players.

New episodes of “SNL” air live on NBC at 11:30 p.m. In addition to the live broadcast, “SNL” will stream the remainder of the season live on Peacock.