Why Hulu Can Recover Without ‘SNL’ and Other NBCUniversal Shows | Charts

by | March 16, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

The streaming service can bounce back from the blow of NBCU’s termination of its licensing contract

NBCUniversal recently announced that it will end its content-sharing arrangement with Hulu this fall, pulling next-day access to some of its most popular series and nearly all of its library titles in order to host that programming exclusively on Peacock instead. The move deals a blow to Hulu, which has built up a strong content offering with next day-episodes like NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.” 

But Hulu can survive the blow.

Become a member to read more.

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the leading global audience demand measurement company. With the world’s largest audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 2B daily expressions of demand for content and talent in over 100 languages from 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global audience demand across all platforms, as well as drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, and increase subscriber growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Jonathan Glickman Panoramic James Bond Creed

What Jonathan Glickman Has Learned About Producing Franchises From James Bond and Rocky
Deep Water

‘Deep Water’ Film Review: Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ Marital Passion Goes to Dark Places

ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ Finale Part 1 Gets the Ratings Rose
Disney Don't Say Gay Bill LGBTQ+

LGBTQ+ Disney Employees Walk Out Over Response to Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill
box office BTS 2021 American Music Awards

Dynamite! BTS Live Concert Topped ‘The Batman’ in Dozens of Movie Theaters Last Weekend
SpongeBob SquarePants

‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Is the Most In-Demand Show on Amazon Prime Video | Charts
John Oliver on "Last Week Tonight," Zazu in "The Lion King" inset (HBO/Disney)

John Oliver Calls Out Disney CEO’s ‘Nonsense’ About Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill: ‘Morally Bankrupt’
bob chapek disney don't say gay

Inside Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Debacle and His Leadership Style: ‘100% Self-Inflicted Wound’
Fresh

‘Fresh’ Writer Lauryn Kahn Answers All of Our Most Stomach-Churning Questions
photo illo DON'T USE AGAIN AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron

Studios Fume Over AMC Theatres’ ‘Greedy’ Surge Pricing on Movie Tickets: ‘It’s All Take and No Give’

Hulu Live TV+ Expands Unlimited DVR Service to Subscribers