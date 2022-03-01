Warner Bros. Discovery would leapfrog the competition if it combined HBO Max and Discovery+.

In the two streaming services, the future Warner Bros. Discovery would have a formidable programming library

As Discovery, Inc. reported what could be its final earnings before officially becoming Warner Bros. Discovery, Parrot Analytics analyzed what the entertainment landscape would look like following the marriage of these two companies.

The combined entity is projected to start out in second place in corporate demand share, leapfrogging Paramount and sitting within striking distance of market leader Disney in this key metric that serves as a proxy for the long-term viability of media companies as they eventually bring their full catalogs onto a unified streaming platform or bundle.

