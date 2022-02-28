Plus, ”SNL“ and ”WWE Monday Night Raw“ were January’s most in-demand shows on Peacock

The most in-demand show available on NBCUniversal’s streaming service in January was “ Saturday Night Live .” Among all shows overall, it was the third most in-demand show in the U.S. last month.

While looking at the most in-demand shows streaming on Peacock, Parrot Analytics found that demand for “Yellowstone” was just bested by its prequel, “1883,” which streams on Paramount+. But before we get to that, let’s take a look at the 10 most in-demand shows on Peacock for January.

The sketch comedy series is the most in-demand show on the platform by a wide margin — with 54.64 times the average series demand. Unfortunately, Peacock is missing out on any exclusivity benefit that might incentivize more people to subscribe to the streaming service as the show is also available on Hulu. It’s a similar story with “Law & Order: SVU,” the fifth most in-demand show on Peacock, which is also available on Hulu.

WWE is proving to be a valuable franchise for Peacock. “WWE Monday Night Raw” and “WWE Smackdown” both had over 20 times the average series demand last month, ranking among the most popular shows on Peacock.

It’s also clear that anime series are an important part of the mix of shows on Peacock. Two anime series, “Naruto” and “Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure” were in the 10 most in-demand shows on Peacock last month.

Most in-demand shows on Peacock in January 2022 (Parrot Analytics)

A feather in Peacock’s cap is “Yellowstone,” which was the fourth most in-demand series on the platform this month with 26.16 times the average series demand. The show — produced by Paramount’s MTV Studios and originally airing on the Peacock Network — is conspicuously absent from Paramount+ due to a licensing agreement struck with Peacock in 2020.

Paramount, though, has been successful at re-creating the magic of “Yellowstone” with Taylor Sheridan’s spinoff series “1883,” a Paramount+ original series that was among the most in-demand new series for the week ending Feb. 20 and recently surpassed demand for “Yellowstone.”