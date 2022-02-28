Paramount

Demand for ‘Yellowstone’ on Peacock Just Got Bested by Paramount+’s Prequel ‘1883’ | Charts

by | February 28, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Plus, ”SNL“ and ”WWE Monday Night Raw“ were January’s most in-demand shows on Peacock

While looking at the most in-demand shows streaming on Peacock, Parrot Analytics found that demand for “Yellowstone” was just bested by its prequel, “1883,” which streams on Paramount+. But before we get to that, let’s take a look at the 10 most in-demand shows on Peacock for January.

The most in-demand show available on NBCUniversal’s streaming service in January was Saturday Night Live.” Among all shows overall, it was the third most in-demand show in the U.S. last month.

Become a member to read more.

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the leading global audience demand measurement company. With the world’s largest audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 2B daily expressions of demand for content and talent in over 100 languages from 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global audience demand across all platforms, as well as drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, and increase subscriber growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Joe vs Carole

‘Joe vs Carole': John Cameron Mitchell Thought ‘Tiger King’ Was ‘A Bit Sensational’
Ukraine Protesters London

Ukraine Film Production Grinds to a Halt as European Filmmakers Scramble to Help

Ratings: ‘Law & Order’ Season 21 Premiere Draws 5.5 Million Viewers
Grand Prix of Russia

F1 Cancels Russian Grand Prix, Which Had Most-Watched Race Ever Last Year on ESPN
Roman Reigns and The Usos

From WWE ‘SmackDown’ to AEW ‘Rampage': How Every Pro Wrestling Show Ranks in Ratings | Chart
Oscars Fan Favorite Vote Twitter

What the Academy Is Doing to Protect Oscars Fan Favorite Vote From Tech-Savvy Fandoms

NBC Boasts Wednesday’s Top 3 Shows With ‘Chicago Med,’ ‘Chicago Fire’ and ‘Chicago PD’
"Reacher" (Prime Video)

Amazon’s ‘Reacher’ Slips on List of Most In-Demand New Shows | Chart
Globes Illustration by Brian Taylor

Golden Globes One Year After Meltdown: Are Reforms Enough to Save Embattled HFPA?
jeopardy

‘Jeopardy!’ College Championship Finale Ties ‘This Is Us’ as Tuesday’s Highest-Rated Show

‘Love Island’ U.S. Version Moves from CBS to Peacock with 2 New Seasons in the Works