"Reacher" (Prime Video)

Amazon’s ‘Reacher’ Slips on List of Most In-Demand New Shows | Chart

by | February 24, 2022 @ 8:30 AM

”1883,“ Paramount+’s ”Yellowstone“ sequel, finally makes its debut in the top 10

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Demand for Amazon Prime Video’s “Reacher” is rapidly falling. The show has already dropped down to 10th place on the weekly ranking of most in-demand new shows, falling nearly 20% versus the previous week, according to Parrot Analytics data.

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the leading global audience demand measurement company. With the world’s largest audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 2B daily expressions of demand for content and talent in over 100 languages from 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global audience demand across all platforms, as well as drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, and increase subscriber growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

