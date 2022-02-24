Amazon’s ‘Reacher’ Slips on List of Most In-Demand New Shows | Chart

”1883,“ Paramount+’s ”Yellowstone“ sequel, finally makes its debut in the top 10

Demand for Amazon Prime Video’s “ Reacher ” is rapidly falling. The show has already dropped down to 10th place on the weekly ranking of most in-demand new shows, falling nearly 20% versus the previous week , according to Parrot Analytics data.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

In some good news for Paramount+, “1883” finally broke into the top 10 breakout shows ranking for the week ending Feb. 18. The “Yellowstone” spinoff had 25.5 times the demand of the average series, a near doubling of its demand last week (13.4 times).

The show has just fallen short of the top 10 in prior weeks. Paramount is clearly eager to continue expanding Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” franchise. Last week, the streamer announced that a new slate of episodes had been ordered for “1883” and another sequel series, “1932” was ordered.

Among the three most in-demand breakout shows, the hype around Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy” seems to be dissipating. Demand for the show was down 13% this week. HBO Max’s “Peacemaker” continued to steadily grow its demand, increasing 6% from last week.

While Disney+’s “The Book of Boba Fett” has concluded, it’s still comfortably at the top of the chart with 43.3 times the average series demand.

Most in-demand new series in the U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

Two new series made a big splash this week. Netflix’s “Inventing Anna,” the latest in a recent wave of true-crime dramas trying to tap into demand for the genre, had 22.6 times the average series demand this week.

Peacock continues to lean into nostalgia-inducing reboots with “Bel-Air,” a modern-day dramatic reimagining of the ’90s NBC comedy “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.” As the show releases episodes weekly, its demand could trend either way. Either the initial hype around the show will fade away or audiences will discover they love the new interpretation of a beloved story. On the one hand, remakes are a safe bet since they leverage proven source material. However, it’s a fine line to walk — veer too far from the original and risk alienating fans or stick too close to the existing playbook and the entire point of a remake is questioned.