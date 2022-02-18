ted lasso

"Ted Lasso" is the most in-demand original streaming comedy of Jan. 2022. (Apple TV+)

‘Ted Lasso’ Is the Only Original Streaming Show Among Last Month’s 10 Most-In Demand Sitcoms | Charts

by | February 18, 2022 @ 1:39 PM

FX’s ”It’s Always Sunny“ topped the list, followed by a resurgence of ”Seinfeld“ after hitting Netflix

Ted Lasso,” from Apple TV+, stands out as the only streaming original show among the 10 most in-demand comedies for January, according to Parrot Analytics data.

FX comedy “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” was the most in-demand sitcom in the U.S. in January. It had 36.79 times the average series demand for the month, which ranks it among the top 0.2% of shows that reach this level of demand.

