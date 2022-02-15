David Zaslav

What Warner Bros. Discovery Will Look Like and Why Jason Kilar Won’t Survive the Merger

February 15, 2022

”The company has been siloed for 30 years,” one insider says. “No one has time for that anymore“

The shape of the new Warner Bros. Discovery conglomerate is emerging as Discovery is finally rolling up its sleeves to take charge ahead of an expected takeover in April, about two months sooner than originally planned.

On the priorities list? Streamlining systems and rebuilding company culture. “The company has been siloed for 30 years,” one insider with knowledge of the company told me. “No one has time for that anymore. The turf wars gotta go. One team. One mission.” 

