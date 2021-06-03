David Zaslav Pay Hero Art

Inside Discovery CEO’s ‘Eye-Popping’ Pay – Is David Zaslav Worth More Than Bob Iger? | Charts

by | June 3, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

Zaslav made more than Disney’s top exec for seven of the last 10 years — and he just got another $190 million

In seven of the last 10 years, one media company executive has made more money in compensation than five of his peers, even as two of the companies and the S&P 500 outperformed his.

No matter. David Zaslav’s stewardship of Discovery Inc. has been strong enough to make him head of the newly-named Warner Bros Discovery, the merged company announced last month by Discovery Inc. and WarnerMedia. He has a new contract packed with $190 million in stock options on top of $3 million in base pay.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Cutting to the Chase: How Pandemic Protocols Are Streamlining Student Films

Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Premiere Hits ‘Lego Masters’ With a Brick
warnermedia discovery at&t

Discovery and WarnerMedia Reveal Name of Merged Company

Ratings: Fox’s ‘Housebroken’ Premiere Draws Less Than 1 Million Total Viewers
amc cineworld movie theater ceo pay

Why Did Movie Theater CEOs Make Such a Killing During the Pandemic?
tech merger hollywood

A Merger Wave Sped Up by the Pandemic Will Transform Hollywood
A Quiet Place Part II

How ‘A Quiet Place – Part II’ Success Raises This Summer’s Box Office Expectations

How ‘The Talk’ Has Stood in the Ratings Since Sharon Osbourne’s Exit

Why Apple’s China Policy May Undermine Tim Cook’s ‘Moral Responsibility’ Stance

Ratings: Not a Lot of Love for Fox’s ‘iHeartRadio Music Awards’
mgm

What Happens to James Bond, ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ and Other MGM Films and TV Shows After Amazon Takeover