How Sudden Surge in Discovery Stock Nearly Upended WarnerMedia Deal

The enomrous deal that will see Discovery and WarnerMedia merged into a new, independent company, rocked the entertainment and business worlds when parent company AT&T announced it on Monday.

The new company, valued at $130 billion, will create an entertainment goliath on par with Netflix and Disney, bringing Warner Bros., CNN, Turner and Discovery’s stable of nonfiction networks — not to mention two competing streaming services, Discovery+ and HBO Max, and myriad sports rights — under one roof. AT&T is expected to pocket $43 billion in the process.

But it almost didn’t happen. According to the New York Times, the whole thing was almost derailed when Discovery had a very good run on the stock market.

Secret negotiations for the merger and spin-off began in February, the Times reports. But beginning the end of the month, Discovery was one of several companies caught up in what amounts to a vast pump-and-dump scam involving a company called Archegos, which caused stock prices to jump with seemingly no explanation. Eventually, Discovery’s value spiked nearly 60% — meaning the conditions under which initial talks for the merger began no longer existed.

Given the circumstances, that spike didn’t last; by early May Discovery’s share price had dropped back down to how it was when talks first began, and the result was the deal announced at the beginning of this week. Assuming regulators approve, the new company — which has yet to be formally named — will officially come into existence in 2022.