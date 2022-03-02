bel-air

Peacock

Peacock’s ‘Bel Air’ Makes Big Moves on List of Most In-Demand New Shows | Chart

by | March 2, 2022 @ 8:30 AM

And HBO’s ”The Gilded Age“ finally makes its debut this week in the top 10 breakout shows list

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Peacock’s “Bel-Air” saw the biggest gains on this week’s list of the most in-demand new shows, according to Parrot Analytics data.

Become a member to read more.

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the leading global audience demand measurement company. With the world’s largest audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 2B daily expressions of demand for content and talent in over 100 languages from 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global audience demand across all platforms, as well as drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, and increase subscriber growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Hollywood Russia Boycott TheWrap

How Hollywood Joined the Global Movement to Isolate Russia Within Hours

Why Combining Discovery+ and HBO Max Will Give Netflix a Run for Its Streaming Money | Charts

‘The Bachelor’ Hometown Dates Court Monday Night’s Highest Rating
Cristin Milioti, William Jackson Harper (Getty Images)

Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper to Star in Sam Esmail’s ‘The Resort’ Series at Peacock
Chris Licht and Stephen Colbert

Who’s Chris Licht? CNN’s New Head Honcho, for One

Here’s What’s Leaving HBO Max in March 2022

‘Twisted Metal’ TV Series Starring Anthony Mackie Lands at Peacock

Demand for ‘Yellowstone’ on Peacock Just Got Bested by Paramount+’s Prequel ‘1883’ | Charts
euphoria-season-2-sydney-sweeney

How to Watch ‘Euphoria': Where Is It Streaming?
Joe vs Carole

‘Joe vs Carole': John Cameron Mitchell Thought ‘Tiger King’ Was ‘A Bit Sensational’
Ukraine Protesters London

Ukraine Film Production Grinds to a Halt as European Filmmakers Scramble to Help