Jerrod Carmichael is promising honesty in his latest standup special for HBO, “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel.”

The special, which will debut in April, was taped in February before a live audience at the legendary Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City. Along with the news of the special, HBO also released a first look.

“I’ve been trying to be very honest because my whole life is shrouded in secrets, and I figured the only route I haven’t tried is the truth,” Carmichael says in a voiceover. “So I’m saying everything. Here’s everything.”

“Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel” is directed by Bo Burnham, who also executive produces with Carmichael. Eli Bush, ​​Matthew Vaughan and Josh Senior also executive produce.

Carmichael made his HBO debut in 2014 with the stand-up special “Jerrod Carmichael: Love at the Store.” In 2017, he followed up with “Jerrod Carmichael: 8.” Carmichael’s two-part video diary “Home Videos” and “Sermon On The Mount” premiered on HBO in 2019.

“Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel” will premiere April 1 at 9 p.m. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max.