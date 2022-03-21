Betty Gilpin to Star in Peacock’s ‘Mrs. Davis’ from Producers Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof

“GLOW” alum Betty Gilpin has lined up the lead role at Peacock’s upcoming drama “Mrs. Davis,” it was announced Monday.

The series comes from executive producers Tara Hernandez (“Young Sheldon,” “The Big Bang Theory”) and Damon Lindelof (“Watchmen,” “The Leftovers”), and is described by the streamer as “an exploration of faith versus technology — an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions.”

In the show, Gilpin will play a nun who battles an all-powerful artificial intelligence.

Hernandez is the showrunner and co-writer with Lindelof. Joining them as an EP is director Owen Harris (“Brave New World”). Harris will also direct multiple episodes.

The show is from Warner Bros. Television, where Lindelof and Hernandez have overall deals.

Gilpin is next up in Starz’s “Gaslit,” which stars Julia Roberts and Sean Penn. She also features in Apple TV+’s upcoming anthology series “Roar,” which comes from executive producer Nicole Kidman.