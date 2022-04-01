The top "Saturday Night Live" season 47 hosts by ratings, from left, Jason Sudeikis, Kim Kardashian, and Kieran Kulkin.

The top "Saturday Night Live" season 47 hosts by ratings, from left, Jason Sudeikis, Kim Kardashian, and Kieran Kulkin. (Getty Images)

This Season’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosts, Ranked by Ratings (Photos)

by | April 1, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Kim Kardashian, Jason Sudeikis and Kieran Culkin hosted the season’s three highest-rated episodes of ”SNL“ so far

Can upcoming “Saturday Night Live” hosts Jerrod Carmichael, Lizzo or Jake Gyllenhaal draw more viewers to the NBC sketch show than Kim Kardashian? It’s going to be tough. The reality star-turned-beauty-billionaire has left 14 other hosts in the dust ratings-wise.

We ranked this season’s hosts according to how well their episode rated in the coveted 18-49 demographic. We accounted for live viewing, plus the following 7 days, including digital viewing, courtesy of NBC.

Become a member to read more.

Jethro Nededog

Jethro Nededog is TheWrap's assistant managing editor, business news. He has served as a reporter and editor at several top entertainment news publications, including Entertainment Weekly, The Hollywood Reporter, L.A. Times and Business Insider. Previously, he wrote and produced documentary TV for National Geographic, History, Discovery, and E!. He has a BA in journalism from NYU and an MA in writing from USC. He can be reached at jethro.nededog@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @therealjethro.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Ratings: ‘Survivor’ Edges ‘The Masked Singer’ in Primetime Showdown
Will Smith Artwork Oscars Slap

Is Will Smith’s Career ‘Mortally Wounded’ After That Oscars Slap?
chris rock

Comedy Clubs ‘Worried’ About Security After Will Smith’s Onstage Oscar Slap
"Our Flag Means Death" takes most in-demand new series title from "The Book of Boba Fett."

‘Our Flag Means Death’ Dethrones ‘Book of Boba Fett’ as Most In-Demand New Series | Chart

Ratings: Fox’s ‘Name That Tune’ Hits Sour Note in Season 2 Debut
morbius-jared-leto

How ‘Morbius’ Will Test Sony’s Box Office Hot Streak
Bob Chapek

Why Disney CEO Bob Chapek Gets Both an A and an F on His 2nd-Year Report Card
CNN+ talent, from left, Brian Stelter, Sara Sidner, and Chris Wallace.

CNN+ Will Have to Cure My Breaking News Addiction – But It Won’t Be Easy
Donald Trump Follow the Truth app

Trump’s Truth Social App Plummets in Traffic, Sees 93% Drop in Signups Since Launch Week (Exclusive)

ABC Tops Monday’s TV Ratings Chart Thanks to ‘American Idol’
From left, Oscar winners Jessica Chastain, Will Smith, Troy Kotsur, and Ariana DeBose.

How Much an Oscar Is Worth to This Year’s Winners