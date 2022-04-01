This Season’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosts, Ranked by Ratings (Photos)

Kim Kardashian, Jason Sudeikis and Kieran Culkin hosted the season’s three highest-rated episodes of ”SNL“ so far

We ranked this season’s hosts according to how well their episode rated in the coveted 18-49 demographic. We accounted for live viewing, plus the following 7 days, including digital viewing, courtesy of NBC.

Can upcoming “Saturday Night Live” hosts Jerrod Carmichael, Lizzo or Jake Gyllenhaal draw more viewers to the NBC sketch show than Kim Kardashian? It’s going to be tough. The reality star-turned-beauty-billionaire has left 14 other hosts in the dust ratings-wise.

“Ted Lasso” star and “SNL” alum Jason Sudeikis, “Succession” actor Kieran Culkin, “Lovecraft Country’s” Jonathan Majors and singer Billie Eilish round out the list of the top five highest-rated hosts after Kardashian.

If you’re wondering if they got an assist from their respective musical guests, it’s certainly possible. In addition to Eilish pulling double duty, Halsey, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Brandi Carlile performed in the same top five episodes.

We’ll have to see how things shake out after “SNL” returns this weekend to NBC. For now, see below for a ranking of every host this season so far, according to their episode rating.

1. Kim Kardashian (10/9/21, 3.06 rating)

Kim Kardashian on “Saturday Night Live.” (NBC)

Musical guest: Halsey

2. Jason Sudeikis (10/23/21, 2.56 rating)

From left, Jason Sudeikis as The Devil, anchor Colin Jost, and anchor Michael Che during “SNL’s” Weekend Update on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (Will Heath/NBC)

Musical guest: Brandi Carlile

3. Kieran Culkin (11/6/21, 2.43 rating)

“Saturday Night Live” host Kieran Culkin, left, and Chris Redd during the “Men’s Room” sketch on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.

Musical Guest: Ed Sheeran

4. Jonathan Majors (11/13/21, 2.41 rating)

“Saturday Night Live” host Jonathan Majors during the Monologue on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Will Heath/NBC)

Musical guest: Taylor Swift

5. Billie Eilish (12/11/21, 2.39 rating)

“Saturday Night Live” host Billie Eilish during the monologue on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

Musical guest: Billie Eilish

6. Owen Wilson (10/2/21, 2.31 rating)

“Saturday Night Live” host Owen Wilson during the monologue on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Host Owen Wilson during the monologue on Saturday, October 2, 2021. (Will Heath/NBC)

Musical guest: Kacey Musgraves

7. Simu Liu (11/20/21, 2.21 rating)

“Saturday Night Live” host Simu Liu during the “Simu & Bowen” sketch on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

Musical guest: Saweetie

8. Rami Malek (10/16/21, 2.08 rating)

“Saturday Night Live” host Rami Malek during the “Squid Game” sketch on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)

Musical guest: Young Thug

9. Ariana Debose (1/15/22, 2.04 rating)

“Saturday Night Live” host Ariana DeBose during the “New Governess” sketch on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Will Heath/NBC)

Musical guest: Bleachers

10. John Mulaney (2/26/22, 2.03 rating)

John Mulaney hosting “Saturday Night Live.” (NBC)

Musical guest: LCD Soundsystem

11. Will Forte (1/22/22, 1.97 rating)

Will forte hosting “SNL.” (NBC)

Musical guest: Måneskin

12. Willem Dafoe (1/29/22, 1.95 rating)

“Saturday Night Live” host Willem Dafoe as Belle’s father during the “Beauty and the Beast” sketch on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

Musical guest: Katy Perry

13. Paul Rudd (12/18/21, 1.88 rating, Tie)

Paul Rudd hosting “Saturday Night Live.” (NBC)

Note: Musical guest Charli XCX and most of the cast were unable to appear on the Christmas episode due to the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

13. Zoë Kravitz (3/12/22, 1.88 rating, Tie)

“Saturday Night Live” host Zoë Kravitz during the “Princess & The Frog” sketch on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Musical guest: Rosalía

14. Oscar Isaac (3/5/22, 1.82 rating)

“Saturday Night Live” host Oscar Isaac during the monologue on Saturday, March 5, 2022. “Saturday Night Live” host Oscar Isaac during the monologue on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Will Heath/NBC)

Musical guest: Charli XCX