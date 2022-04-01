This Season’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosts, Ranked by Ratings (Photos)

Kim Kardashian, Jason Sudeikis and Kieran Culkin hosted the season’s three highest-rated episodes of ”SNL“ so far
Can upcoming “Saturday Night Live” hosts Jerrod Carmichael, Lizzo or Jake Gyllenhaal draw more viewers to the NBC sketch show than Kim Kardashian? It’s going to be tough. The reality star-turned-beauty-billionaire has left 14 other hosts in the dust ratings-wise.
We ranked this season’s hosts according to how well their episode rated in the coveted 18-49 demographic. We accounted for live viewing, plus the following 7 days, including digital viewing, courtesy of NBC.
“Ted Lasso” star and “SNL” alum Jason Sudeikis, “Succession” actor Kieran Culkin, “Lovecraft Country’s” Jonathan Majors and singer Billie Eilish round out the list of the top five highest-rated hosts after Kardashian.
If you’re wondering if they got an assist from their respective musical guests, it’s certainly possible. In addition to Eilish pulling double duty, Halsey, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Brandi Carlile performed in the same top five episodes.
We’ll have to see how things shake out after “SNL” returns this weekend to NBC. For now, see below for a ranking of every host this season so far, according to their episode rating.
Jethro Nededog
