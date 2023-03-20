Zachary Levi Shazam! Fury of the Gods Paul Rudd ant-man and the wasp quantumania

Paul Rudd stars in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and Zachary Levi stars in "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" (Marvel Studios/DC)

‘Shazam,’ ‘Ant-Man’ Sequel Struggles Show Superheroes Aren’t Bulletproof at the Box Office

by | March 20, 2023 @ 6:15 AM

With DC and Marvel’s cinematic universes sagging in popularity, their films need to work on their own merits to find an audience
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is PRO-INSIGHT_banner_JF-1.png

There was a time last decade when superhero films — even when they weren’t getting rave critic and audience reviews — were a near-lock to be profitable at the box office. The recent struggles of DC’s “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” and Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” show that’s not a guarantee anymore.

This past weekend, Warner Bros. and New Line released “Shazam 2” in just over 4,000 theaters and saw box office returns that fell below expectations. The sequel was never expected to come close to the $53.5 million of the first “Shazam,” but they also fell below projections of a $35-$38 million launch, sinking to $30.5 million domestic and $65.5 million worldwide against a production budget said to be at least $100 million.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
broadway-streaming

Streaming Could Help Broadway Bounce Back – but There Are Obstacles in the Great White Way
shazam-2-fury of the gods warner bros

‘Shazam 2’ Fizzles at Box Office With $30.5 Million Opening
Ana De Armas Ke Huy Quan 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

The Party Report: Oscars Weekend Brings Out All the Stars
shazam-fury-of-the-gods

‘Shazam 2’ Slides to Soft $30 Million Box Office Opening
Illustration of a dollar sign in an integrated circuit

How Finance Invaded Tech and Sparked the Silicon Valley Bank Backlash | PRO Insight
Brendan Fraser saw his demand score soar after winning Best Actor at the Oscars.

The Oscars Effect: Demand for Brendan Fraser Soars After Best Actor Win | Charts
cash money hollywood 2

Why Hollywood’s Money Machine Is Unscathed by the SVB Failure – for Now
erica-huggins-office-with-a-view

Fuzzy Door Productions President Says It’s OK to Say No and Champion Projects ‘You Can Win With’