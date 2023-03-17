‘Saturday Night Live’ Strike Averted, Editors Reach Tentative Agreement With NBC

Post-production editors at “Saturday Night Live” have reached a tentative agreement with NBC ahead of the previously announced strike date of April 1, Variety reported on Friday.

If the crew of 12 to 20 editors ratifies the deal, they will see immediate pay boosts and better healthcare benefits, as well as bonuses and accommodations for meals, transportation and hotels.

Last week, the Motion Picture Editors announced the post-production editorial team at “SNL” is planning to go on strike at the beginning of next month, after the union failed to reach an agreement with NBCUniversal.

Last fall, roughly 20 post-production editors unionized with the Editors Guild, which is also known as IATSE Local 700. The union sent over a contract to NBC Universal in December and a month later NBCU responded, but the Editors Guild said that the counterproposal was not sufficient.

The Editors Guild cited low pay for its workers and said the wages are “far below industry standards.”

“Abbott Elementary” star and creator Quinta Brunson is set to make her hosting debut on April 1, with musical guest Lil Yachty.