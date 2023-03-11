Quinta Brunson Sets ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut for April 1 as Strike Looms

“Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson has locked down her debut as host of Saturday Night Live on April 1 – which also happens to be the date post-production workers on the show say they’ll go on strike.

Additionally, Lil’ Yachty is set to be the musical guest that night.

On Thursday, the Motion Picture Editors announced the post-production editorial team at “SNL” is planning to go on strike at the beginning of next month, after the union failed to reach an agreement with NBCUniversal.

Quinta and Lil Yachty! pic.twitter.com/QYLO0UqYzG — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 12, 2023

More to come…