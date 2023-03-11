We've Got Hollywood Covered
Quinta Brunson Sets ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut for April 1 as Strike Looms

Lil Yachty is the musical guest

| March 11, 2023 @ 9:16 PM
Quinta Brunson attends the 2022 Time100 Gala

“Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson has locked down her debut as host of Saturday Night Live on April 1 – which also happens to be the date post-production workers on the show say they’ll go on strike.

Additionally, Lil’ Yachty is set to be the musical guest that night.

On Thursday, the Motion Picture Editors announced the post-production editorial team at “SNL” is planning to go on strike at the beginning of next month, after the union failed to reach an agreement with NBCUniversal.

