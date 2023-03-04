The Film Independent Spirit Awards are taking place on Saturday afternoon in Santa Monica. TheWrap will update the list of winners as they are announced.

Going into the show, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” led all films with eight nominations, followed by “Tár” with seven and “Aftersun” with five. In the five television categories, which are all devoted to shows that premiered in 2022, “Abbot Elementary,” “The Bear,” “Severance” and “Station Eleven” each received three nominations.

For the first time, the Spirit Awards’ acting categories are gender-neutral, with 10 nominees instead of five in lead and supporting categories. In those categories, women outnumber men slightly, with the biggest disparity in lead film category, with eight women (including Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh) against the sole male nominees Paul Mescal and Jeremy Pope.

For most of its 38-year existence, the Spirit Awards have been an indie alternative to the Oscars, with only 1986’s “Platoon” winning the top award at both shows for the first 26 years of the Spirits’ existence. Beginning with “The Artist” in 2011, though, the Spirit Awards had a six-year streak in which five of its winners went on to be named Best Picture at the Oscars. Since then, “Nomadland” has been the only match, although Spirit Award voters have a tendency to vote for Oscar nominees and likely Oscar winners anytime they’re on the ballot.

The show is taking place in a tent on the beach in Santa Monica and is hosted by Hasan Minhaj.

Here is the list of nominees. Winners are indicated with *WINNER.

FILM CATEGORIES

Best Feature

“Bones and All”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Our Father, the Devil”

“Tár”

“Women Talking”

Best First Feature

“Aftersun”

“Emily the Criminal”

“The Inspection”

“Murina”

“Palm Trees and Power Lines”

Best Director

Todd Field, “Tár”

Kogonada, “After Yang”

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

Halina Reijn, “Bodies Bodies Bodies”

Best Screenplay

Lena Dunham, “Catherine Called Birdy”

Todd Field, “Tár” Kogonada, “After Yang”

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

Best First Screenplay

Joel Kim Booster, “Fire Island”

Jamie Dack, Audrey Findlay, Story by Jamie Dack, “Palm Trees and Power Lines”

K.D. Dávila, “Emergency”

Sarah DeLappe, Story by Kristen Roupenian, “Bodies Bodies Bodies”

John Patton Ford, “Emily the Criminal”

Best Lead Performance

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Dale Dickey, “A Love Song”

Mia Goth, “Pearl”

Regina Hall, “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul”

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Aubrey Plaza, “Emily the Criminal”

Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection”

Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”

Taylor Russell, “Bones and All”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Supporting Performance

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Nina Hoss, “Tár”

Brian d’Arcy James, “The Cathedral”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Trevante Rhodes, “Bruiser”

Theo Rossi, “Emily the Criminal”

Mark Rylance, “Bones and All”

Jonathan Tucker, “Palm Trees and Power Lines”

Gabrielle Union, “The Inspection”

Best Breakthrough Performance

Frankie Corio, “Aftersun”

Gracija Filipović, “Murina”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Lily McInerny, “Palm Trees and Power Lines”

Daniel Zolghadri, “Funny Pages”

Best Cinematography

Florian Hoffmeister, “Tár”

Hélène Louvart, “Murina”

Gregory Oke, “Aftersun”

Eliot Rockett, “Pearl”

Anisia Uzeyman, “Neptune Frost”

Best Editing

Ricky D’Ambrose, “The Cathedral”

Dean Fleischer Camp, Nick Paley, “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

Blair McClendon, “Aftersun”

Paul Rogers, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Monika Willi, “Tár”

John Cassavetes Award

Given to the best feature made for under $1,000,000 (Award given to the writer, director and producer)

“The African Desperate”

“A Love Song”

“The Cathedral”

“Holy Emy”

“Something in the Dirt”

Robert Altman Award

Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast

“Women Talking”

Director: Sarah Polley

Casting Directors: John Buchan, Jason Knight

Ensemble Cast: Shayla Brown, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Kira Guloien, Kate Hallett, Judith Ivey, Rooney Mara, Sheila McCarthy, Frances McDormand, Michelle McLeod, Liv McNeil, Ben Whishaw, August Winter

Best Documentary

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Midwives”

“Riotsville, U.S.A.”

Best International Film

“Corsage”

“Joyland”

“Leonor Will Never Die”

“Return to Seoul”

“Saint Omer”

Producers Award

Honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films.

Liz Cardenas

Tory Lenosky

David Grove Churchill Viste

Someone to Watch Award

Recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition.

Adamma Ebo, “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul”

Nikyatu Jusu, “Nanny”

Araceli Lemos, “Holy Emy”

Truer Than Fiction Award

Presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition.

Isabel Castro, “Mija”

Reid Davenport, “I Didn’t See You There”

Rebeca Huntt, “Beba”

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

“Children of the Underground”

“Mind Over Murder”

“Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?”

“The Rehearsal”

“We Need to Talk About Cosby”

Best New Scripted Series

“The Bear”

“Pachinko”

“The Porter”

“Severance”

“Station Eleven”

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

Aml Ameen, “The Porter”

Mohammed Amer, “Mo”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Bridget Everett, “Somebody Somewhere”

KaMillion, “Rap Sh!t”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”

Sue Ann Pien, “As We See It”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Ben Whishaw, “This Is Going to Hurt”

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series

Danielle Deadwyler, “Station Eleven”

Ayo Edibiri, “The Bear”

Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere”

Gbemisola Ikumelo, “A League of Their Own”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Frankie Quiñones, “This Fool”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Molly Shannon, “I Love That For You”

Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

“Pachinko”

Ensemble Cast: Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Lee Minho, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson, Yuh-jung Youn