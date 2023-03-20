Marvel Shakeup: Longtime Exec Victoria Alonso Exits Studio

Marvel Studios veteran Victoria Alonso has left the studio, according to an insider with knowledge.

Alonso had been with the company since the first “Iron Man” and served as President of Physical, Post Production, VFX and Animation.

The reasoning for Alonso’s departure is unknown at this time, but Alonso left the studio on Friday.

Alonso first served as EVP of visual effects and post production when she joined in 2006, becoming a co-producer on “Iron Man” in 2008. Starting with “The Avengers” in 2012, she has become an executive producer and earned her first Emmy nomination as a producer for Marvel’s first Disney+ series, “WandaVision.”

Prior to Marvel, Alonso, a native of Buenos Aires, got her start at the VFX studio digital domain and served as a VFX producer for films like Ridley Scott’s “Kingdom of Heaven,” Tim Burton’s “Big Fish” and Andrew Adamson’s “Shrek.”

She has since become one of the most prominent producers in Hollywood and a major figure in the push for diversity in the entertainment industry. She has played a major role in the increased number of women hired to direct Marvel films and series, including Chloe Zhao and Nia DaCosta for the upcoming movies “Eternals” and “The Marvels,” Jac Schaeffer for “WandaVision, Kari Skogland for “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” Kat Coiro for “She-Hulk,” and Bert & Bertie for “Hawkeye.”

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

Marvel had no comment.