Jon Bernthal to Return as The Punisher in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Jon Bernthal is set to return as Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, in Marvel Studios’ “Daredevil: Born Again,” according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Charlie Cox is returning in the role of the superhero and Vincent D’Onofrio is returning as his iconic adversary, Kingpin. Titled “Daredevil: Born Again,” the new series will be 18 episodes and is set to debut in Spring 2024 on Disney+.

Production is set to begin in New York this month.

Cox and D’Onofrio originated their roles in Netflix and Marvel’s canceled “Daredevil” series, which ran for three seasons on the streamer as a part of their universe of Marvel shows that also included “Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage” and “Iron Fist.”

Both Cox and D’Onofrio have reprised their roles since “Daredevil” got the ax on Netflix — a cameo appearance in both “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “She-Hulk” for Cox and a guest appearance in “Hawkeye” for D’Onofrio.

The story told in “The Punisher” is a direct sequel to the events of the second season of “Daredevil.” “The Punisher” ran for two seasons on Netflix from 2017-19.

When we first meet Frank Castle, the vigilante nicknamed “the Punisher,” he’s in New York hunting bad guys. But through the course of “Daredevil,” we learn a lot about Frank’s backstory and what’s driving him — and it’s a lot bigger than just taking out a few random baddies.

