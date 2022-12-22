‘Daredevil: Born Again’ ‘Probably Won’t Be as Gory’ on Disney+, Charlie Cox Says

After Matt Murdock aka Daredevil did the walk of shame on a recent episode of “She-Hulk,” Charlie Cox says his upcoming “Daredevil: Born Again” show on Disney+ “probably won’t be as gory” as it used to be when the show ran on Netflix.

“My opinion is this character works best when he’s geared towards a slightly more mature audience,” Cox said in an interview with NME. My instinct is that on Disney+ it will be dark, but it probably won’t be as gory.”

Cox will reprise the Marvel role four years after the show was canceled on Netflix in 2018. “Daredevil” ran on Netflix for three seasons and aired a total of 39 episodes. The series’ move from Netflix to Disney+ isn’t all that surprising, as the rights to the characters reverted back to Disney last February. The series expired on Netflix on Feb. 28. “Daredevil” joined Disney + back in March.

Titled “Daredevil: Born Again,” the new series will span 18 episodes and is set to debut in Spring 2024 on Disney+. The series announcement came as a part of Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel in July, where Marvel Studio president Kevin Feige unveiled plans for Phase 5, including the much-anticipated series return of Cox’s Matt Murdock.

The show is in pre-production and gearing up for an 11-month shoot.

“They said to me, ‘We’re going to be shooting in 2023,'” Cox says. “I said, ‘Great, when?’ They said, ‘All 2023’. I start shooting in February and finish in December.”

“I’m fascinated to discover why they’ve chosen to do 18,” Cox added. “I’m imagining there’s going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show. Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like. If that’s done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world… I think there’s something quite interesting about that, to spend a lot of time in a superhero’s day-to-day life and you really earn the moments when he suits up.”

First debuting back in 2015, the Netflix/Marvel series were created as complementary stories told alongside the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. They largely refer to events of 2012’s “The Avengers,” but none of the characters from the movies ever actually appeared in the films until 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

“No Way Home” marked the first real crossover between the Netflix shows and the MCU, when Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock appeared as Peter Parker’s lawyer. Later in December, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin — the main antagonist from “Daredevil” — also showed up in the MCU, as the big bad in “Hawkeye.”