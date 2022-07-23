It’s finally happening — Marvel on Saturday confirmed a new “Daredevil” series with Charlie Cox returning in the role of the superhero and Vincent D’Onofrio returning as his iconic adversary Kingpin.

Titled “Daredevil: Born Again,” the new series will be 18 episodes and is set to debut in spring 2024 on Disney+. The series announcement came as a part of Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, where Marvel Studio president Kevin Feige unveiled plans for Phase 5, including the much-anticipated series return of Cox’s Matt Murdock.

Cox and D’Onofrio originated their roles in Netflix and Marvel’s canceled “Daredevil” series, which ran for three seasons on the streamer as a part of their universe of Marvel shows that also included “Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage” and “Iron Fist.” Both Cox and D’Onofrio have reprised their roles since “Daredevil” got the ax on Netflix — a cameo appearance “Spider-Man: No Way Home” for Cox and a guest appearance in “Hawkeye” for D’Onofrio.

It was reported earlier in July that both actors are also expected to appear in Marvel’s upcoming “Echo” series, which is filming now. The series centers on the deaf hero (played by Alaqua Cox) first introduced as an antagonist in “Hawkeye,” where we also learned she has a complicated lifelong relationship with her uncle Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin.

Earlier during the 2022 convention, it was also revealed Cox will also voice Daredevil in the animated Disney+ series “Spider-Man: Freshman Year.”