‘Daredevil’ Stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio to Reprise Roles in Marvel’s Disney+ Series ‘Echo’

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are set to return as Daredevil and The Kingpin in the upcoming Marvel Disney+ Series “Echo.”

Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones is also expected appear in the series according to podcast The Weekly Planet, which first reported the news.

Most recently, Daredevil (Cox) showed up in big-screen blockbuster “Spider-Man: No Way Home” while Kingpin (D’Onofrio), the main antagonist from the Netflix series “Daredevil,” made his debut in “Hawkeye,” the Disney+ series based on the arrow-obsessed Avengers character.

After Daredevil popped up in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the “Daredevil” series jumped up on the Netflix charts.

The collection of Netflix’s Marvel television series – including “Jessica Jones,” “Daredevil,” “The Punisher,” “Luke Cage” and “Iron Fist” – came to Disney+ in March.

Alaqua Cox will reprise Echo, in her own self-titled series. Echo (whose real name is Maya Lopez) made her debut in “Hawkeye.” Echo, who is deaf, has the ability to perfectly mimic another person’s movements. In the comics, she crosses paths with Moon Knight, Daredevil and The Avengers. She is the adopted daughter of The Kingpin.

“Echo” joins an increasingly-expanding list of original TV series from Marvel Studios. Along with “Hawkeye” “Moon Knight” and “Ms. Marvel,” Disney+ will have “She-Hulk,” “Secret Invasion,” “Iron Heart,” “Armor Wars,” an untitled series set in Wakanda, a “Guardians of the Galaxy” holiday special and a series of shorts starring Groot.

Additionally, Marvel ordered two more animated series, including “Marvel Zombies,” as well as a revival of the 1990s-era “X-Men: The Animated Series” cartoon. “What If…,” which debuted over the summer, was also formally given a second season.

Launched back in 2015, the Netflix/Marvel shows were meant to be complementary to the Marvel Cinematic Universe series of films (they frequently refer to the events of 2012’s “The Avengers,” but none of the characters from the movies ever show up), introducing all-new characters who exist in their own pocket of that larger continuum.

The characters were introduced individually before they collided in a miniseries called “The Defenders,” a sort of street-level version of “The Avengers.” But the series failed to connect with audiences in the ways that Netflix and Marvel (whose television division was then separate from the cinematic efforts) had hoped.

Marvel declined to comment on the Cox/D’Onofria news.