Charlie Cox is reprising his role as Daredevil in the MCU in more ways than one. The actor – who played the Marvel hero in the Netflix series “Daredevil” and made an appearance in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” – will wear the suit once more in the upcoming Marvel Studios-produced animated Disney+ series “Spider-Man: Freshman Year,” it was announced at Comic-Con on Friday.

The series has also been renewed for a second season – titled “Spider-Man: Sophomore Year” – already, with “Freshman Year” dropping in 2024.

“We went back to the roots, Ditko-inspired glasses and the color scheme and had him redrawn into an Alex Toth animated style from the ’60s,” said Ryan Meiderding, VP and Creative Director of Visual Development at Marvel Studios.

“This is before ‘Civil War’,’ the show’s head writer and executive producer Jeff Trammel added. “His friends are a huge part of this series. His best friend is Nico Minoru from ‘Runaways.’ We’re very excited to bring her into his world. We might want to expect the unexpected. We’re also going to see Lonny Lincoln.”

Trammell continued with the teases, noting that Harry Obsorn plays a role in the show, marking Osborn’s first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also teased the appearance of villains Chameleon, The Scorpion, Speed Demon, Tarantula, The Rhino, Butane the Pyromaniac and, of course, Doctor Otto Octavius.

Footage that was debuted at Comic-Con but is not currently online also teased the inclusion of Doctor Strange, as well as the show’s 1960s-influenced style not unlike “Batman: The Animated Series.”

“Spider-Man: Freshman Year” isn’t the only series in which Cox will be playing Daredevil again. He’s also set for a role in the upcoming live-action Disney+ series “Echo,” which is a spinoff of last year’s “Hawkeye” and will also include fellow “Daredevil” alum Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin (who had a small role in “Hawkeye”).

Cox made his big MCU feature film splash with a cameo in last year’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” opposite Tom Holland.