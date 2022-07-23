Marvel announced its 12 titles for Phase 5 at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday.

Although fans still await a few films to conclude Phase 4 in 2023, the fifth phase planning has begun, and movie-goers can expect it to begin with “Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania.” It will be followed by the following titles, announced by Marvel:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Feb 17, 2023

Secret Invasion – Spring 2023

Echo – Summer 2023

The Marvels – July 28, 2023

Loki Season 2 – Summer 2023

Blade – Nov. 3, 2023

Ironheart – Fall 2023

Agatha: Coven of Chaos – Winter 2023

Captain America: New World Order – May 3, 2024

Daredevil: Born Again – Spring 2024

Thunderbolts – July 26, 2024

Phase 4 of the MCU began back in summer 2021 with the first release since the outbreak of COVID: “Black Widow” in July. Then came “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” starring MCU newcomers Simu Liu and Awkwafina, as well as special guest Michelle Yeoh.

“Eternals” introduced a whole different branch of Marvel characters as well as their dimensional mission of raising Celestials from the cores of planets to advance outer space. We can’t forget that Harry Styles cameo before the tell-tale script “The Eternals will return.” Another post-credit scene from the Chloe-Zhao directed film introduces Kit Harrington as a special Marvel character as well as Mahershala Ali as Blade.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” closed out the year of 2021 with delightful appearances from Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield in a mind-blowing multiversal storyline.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” kicked off the year of 2022 for Marvel in theaters.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” (2022) cemented itself as the Marvel movie of the summer, snagging another famous “Ted Lasso” face Brett Goldstein, who showed up as Hercules in a post-credit scene. The films left to release in 2022 include “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Films slated to hit theaters iin 2023 are “Ant-Man the Wasp: Quantumania,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “The Marvels.”

Shows that have debuted within the Phase 4 time frame include “Hawkeye,” “What If…?,” “Moon Knight” and “Ms. Marvel.” Those yet to arrive are the “I Am Groot” shorts as well as “She Hulk: Attorney at Law.”