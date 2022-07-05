Fighting crime comes with the superhero territory, but Marvel’s latest superhero, Jennifer Walters (also known as She-Hulk) is first and foremost interested in fighting crime within the courtroom walls.

After multiple hit MCU-Disney+ TV shows, “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” introduces a character who doesn’t want to save citizens as a superhero, but rather as lawyer. Jennifer Walters, the reluctant hero, is portrayed by “Orphan Black” star Tatiana Maslany. In Walters is a cousin of Bruce Banner’s (Mark Ruffalo), and develops Bruce’s hulking powers after receiving a blood transfusion from him, transforming her into a six-foot-plus green She-Hulk.

As a woman fighting for justice, just a bit differently from Bruce and the Avengers, Maslany explains to Empire that this comic book character is “the antithesis of most superhero narratives.” Adjusting to her new identity, Walters tries to abandon these new abilities, denying her newfound fate.

“There’s this great element of denial in her that’s relatable,” Maslany said. “For me, it was about rejecting what’s happened for as long as I could, as that’s what causes the fun tension between Jennifer and She-Hulk.”

While denying her new abilities, Walters also has to balance navigating the difficulties of her law career.

“She’s in a career that’s male-dominated and incredibly vicious and hierarchal,” the actress said. “When she’s heading this superhuman firm, that’s where we get some really fun characters that she’s either defending or in opposition of. It’s like this really absurd take on a legal show.”

Preparing for the role, Maslany explained she spent time with her on-screen cousin, Mark Ruffalo, as well as reading the comics and finding inspiration for her new character.

As it turns out, Maslany found a great deal of inspiration from famed late musician Sophie.

“I always come back to Sophie, who’s this amazing trans artist who unfortunately died last year. What I love about Sophie’s music is this combo of organic and electrical, industrial-type sounds that felt connected to She-Hulk” said Maslany.

Viewers will have to wait and see if the Sophie-inspired crime-fighting superhero will charm audiences as effectively as her Hulk cousin, Bruce Banner.

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” will be streaming on Disney+ beginning August 17.