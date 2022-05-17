‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ First Trailer Is Everything You Hoped for and More (Video)

Surprise! Marvel dropped the first trailer for its upcoming Disney+ series “She-Hulk” which, as it turns out, has the incredible title of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.”

And now it’s the only thing we can think about. Watch it at the top of the page right now — and set your alarms for Aug. 17, when the show premieres.

For those who can’t watch just yet, the trailer brings you up to speed fairly quickly. Jennifer Walters — played by the always great Tatiana Maslany — is a successful Los Angeles attorney working in the emerging field of “Superhuman law” — who also happens to be Bruce Banner’s cousin. Through circumstances yet un-shown (in the comics, it’s via a blood transfusion), she’s acquired powers similar to her cousin, who sets out to teach her how to use them.

Jennifer is however very not into becoming a new Avenger, wishing instead to remain “a normal, anonymous lawyer.” Which, sure, but lawyers working on her level tend to become famous. What I’m saying is, she’s headed to court TV regardless of how green she gets.

Meanwhile, it looks like she’s gonna have more of a grip on her powers than her cousin, if she can ever get control of them. “The transformations are triggered by anger and fear,” Bruce explains in one scene. “Those are like the baseline of any woman just existing,” Jennifer counters.

Later, she explains she’s not a superhero. “Those are for billionaires, and narcissists. And adult orphans for some reason.” Even though, as you can see, once she transforms into She-Hulk, she tends to remain in that form. Seems pretty superheroic to us. Wait, is Jennifer an adult orphan? Guess we’ll need to wait and see.

Honestly though, while we sympathize with her about how depressing it is to be dating in your 30s, we hope the show spends an entire hour on just her tinde- sorry, ‘Matcher’ dates. GIVE THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT, MARVEL.

One thing: The tone of this show looks fantastic, just fun as hell. But Marvel, if you’re listening, those SFX looks extremely unfinished. Best get back to work before the show launches.

“She-Hulk” of course stars Maslany, with Mark Ruffalo once again playing Bruce Banner. Tim Roth also returns as Emil Blonsky (the Abomination), villain of 2008’s “The Incredible Hulk,” who was last seen in a fun cameo in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

Jameela Jamil will meanwhile play villain Titania. Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra and Renée Elise Goldsberry also co-star.