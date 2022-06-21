‘Chaos’ Remains for Disney Imagineers Despite Delay of Required Florida Move

by | June 21, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

CEO Bob Chapek’s pending contract renewal complicates matters as he largely drives the relocation of thousands of workers

Despite Disney’s decision to push back its highly disputed mandate to relocate 2,000 employees in the Disney Parks Experience and Products division from 2023 to 2026, current Imagineers and other DPEP employees said the culture of anxiety and unease remains.

“It’s pure chaos,” one current employee told TheWrap. “It really is.”

Drew Taylor

