disney peter rice bob chapek

Peter Rice; Bob Chapek (Getty Images)

‘Blindsided': Inside Peter Rice’s Sudden Ouster From Disney and Bob Chapek’s Bold Power Play

by and | June 9, 2022 @ 3:09 PM

The Disney CEO cements his position by removing a potential competitor for his job – with his contract up in nine months

Disney’s TV chief Peter Rice was called into CEO Bob Chapek’s office in Burbank, Calif., on Wednesday to get the brutal news: He was out. No reason was given. It wasn’t “personal,” he was told, according to an individual with knowledge of the conversation. Chapek just wanted a change. And that change is being seen as a move to fortify the embattled CEO’s position.

Rice wasn’t the only one surprised by Chapek’s decision. “Blindsided” was a word heard frequently from executives around Hollywood on Thursday as the bombshell news raced through executive suites and set iPhones ablaze.

Become a member to read more.

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz is TheWrap's Senior TV Reporter. He has served as a reporter, commentator and contributor at several publications, including Morning Brew, Observer, and Forbes. He has a BA in Electronic Journalism from GMU. Follow him on Twitter: @Great_Katzby

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times. Twitter: @sharonwaxman

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Ratings: Boston Celtics Game 3 Win Over Golden State Warriors Scores Big in Primetime

Storyblocks CEO T.J. Leonard’s Mission Is to Rid the World of Horrible Stock Videos

Netflix’s ‘Pacific Rim: The Black’ Shows How Anime Spinoffs Can Bolster Franchises | Charts

Disney Board Reaffirms ‘Support and Confidence’ in CEO Bob Chapek After Peter Rice Ouster
peter-rice

Disney Bombshell: Peter Rice Ousted as Head of TV Division, Replaced by Dana Walden

Why Hollywood CEOs Could Face a Payday Reckoning Next Year

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Takes Top Spot on Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart

Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Auditions Hit a High Note During Primetime Tuesday
Netflix for sale acquisition apple amazon

Why No One Has Jumped at Buying ‘Bite-Sized’ Netflix Right Now
jurassic-world-dominion-cast

Why ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Could Be the Next COVID-Era $1 Billion Box Office Hit

‘Kim Possible’ Turns 20: How Disney Brought the Iconic Teen Heroine to Life