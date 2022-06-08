Netflix for sale acquisition apple amazon

Netflix stock has plunged since November. (TheWrap)

Why No One Has Jumped at Buying ‘Bite-Sized’ Netflix Right Now

by | June 8, 2022 @ 6:11 AM

The streamer has shed upwards of $200 billion in value since November, which actually makes it priced to sell

Netflix has seen its market cap drop from more than $300 billion in November to less than $90 billion as of Wednesday. The leading streamer’s enterprise value, which ballooned to $277.3 billion last year, is down to around $100 billion. The steep declines have made the company a ripe acquisition target on the open market, but Hollywood has been strangely silent.

“It’s bite-sized for any number of companies out there,” Dale Wettlaufer, CEO of Charlotte Lane Capital, told TheWrap. “I’m surprised we haven’t seen a whole lot of speculation on it.”

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz is TheWrap's Senior TV Reporter. He has served as a reporter, commentator and contributor at several publications, including Morning Brew, Observer, and Forbes. He has a BA in Electronic Journalism from GMU.

