Lionsgate Reports $50 Million Quarterly Loss Despite Streaming Subscriber Boost

Lionsgate reported a loss of $50 million in the final quarter of the fiscal year, missing revenue targets with a diluted loss per share of 46 cents.



Despite continued operating losses, CEO Jon Feltheimer touted his studio’s ongoing efforts to build its film and TV content base over the past year, as well as subscriber growth for its Starz streaming service to 35.8 million worldwide.





“Despite a very competitive and disruptive environment, I’m pleased to report a strong fourth quarter to

close one of our best content building years as we continue to create significant long term value,” said

Feltheimer. “Our content creation strengths were evident across our businesses as our Television Group achieved record new series launches and current series renewals, our Motion Picture Group continued to add to a strong pipeline of branded properties and our library turned in another standout performance.”



More to come…