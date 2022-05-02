Peacock and Lionsgate have closed a multiyear theatrical output deal for all theatrically released Lionsgate films to stream on Peacock starting in 2024.

Beginning with Lionsgate’s 2022 theatrical slate, which will kick off with the Nicolas Cage film “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” and will also include “White Bird: A Wonder Story” and others, Peacock and NBCUniversal networks will have exclusive access to Lionsgate films for their Pay 2 window starting in 2024.

Other movies included in the agreement are “Expendables 4,” “Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret” and next year’s “John Wick: Chapter 4,” “Borderlands” and “The Hunger Games” prequel “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”

Lionsgate just recently made a similar but more immediate theatrical output agreement with The Roku Channel. The films from the 2022 and 2023 slate will debut on The Roku Channel after first premiering on Starz.

“These agreements affirm the great demand for first-run studio movies across every kind of platform –AVOD, SVOD, basic cable and FAST,” said Lionsgate president of worldwide television distribution Jim Packer.“ This partnership with Peacock shows our ability to capitalize on opportunities in today’s complex media landscape with a multifaceted, layered approach that meets everyone’s needs.”

“Movies are among the most-streamed titles on Peacock, and we continue to expand our premium film offering from top studios, like Lionsgate, to ensure customers enjoy a steady stream of the biggest and best films to enjoy throughout the year,” said Val Boreland, EVP, Content Acquisition, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Lionsgate is home to blockbuster franchises from John Wickto the newly announced Hunger Games prequel ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,’ and we’re excited to provide viewers an exclusive window to enjoy the Lionsgate slate of feature films across NBCUniversal platforms.

Peacock on Monday also announced three original films of its own from Universal Pictures, including new projects from LeBron James, action auteur John Woo and producer Will Packer.