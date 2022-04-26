Lionsgate and The Roku Channel have closed a multiyear theatrical output deal for theatrically released Lionsgate films beginning with the studio’s 2022 theatrical releases, the companies announced on Tuesday.

Under the terms of the agreement, The Roku Channel will receive two separate windows for each film, the first of which provides exclusive rights to Lionsgate’s film slate immediately following its first window on Starz.

The agreement will include properties such as the “John Wick” action franchise, “Expendables 4,” and Eli Roth’s “Borderlands,” starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jack Black.

Also on the Roster, Kelly Fremon Craig’s “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” based on the beloved Judy Blume classic; “White Bird: A Wonder Story,” starring Helen Mirren and Gillian Anderson; and the Nicolas Cage meta-action comedy “The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent.”

“This agreement affirms the great demand for first-run studio movies across a broad array of platforms,” said Lionsgate president of Worldwide Television Distribution Jim Packer in a statement. “This partnership with The Roku Channel shows our ability to capitalize on opportunities in today’s complex television landscape with a multifaceted, layered approach that meets everyone’s needs.”

“We are pleased to expand our relationship with our longstanding partner Lionsgate to provide our audience with exclusive first-time, free access to Lionsgate’s theatrical slate,” said Rob Holmes, vice president of Programming at Roku. “This innovative approach creates value for both parties, and most importantly provides the millions of streamers on The Roku Channel with the opportunity to enjoy these compelling titles via this unique window.