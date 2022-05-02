Peacock has announced its first three original films that will debut on the streamer in 2023 in collaboration with Universal Pictures, and they include new movies from LeBron James, John Woo and Will Packer.

Woo will reimagine and direct his own classic “The Killer,” which was released in 1989 and is hailed as one of the most influential action films of all time.

Peacock will also be home to the first film from NBCUniversal’s production deal with LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company. The film, “Shooting Stars,” will follow James’ origin story as a high school basketball player and is currently in production in his hometown of Akron. Rachel Winter and Terence Winter are producing along with The SpringHill Company.

And finally “Praise This,” a new film from producer Will Packer starring Chloe Bailey, will also be released directly on Peacock in 2023. The story follows the newest member of a community’s church choir who pushes her members in a hipper musical direction and whose involvement with an irreverent hip-hop star may kick off (or jeopardize) her own musical career.

“We know people join Peacock to watch movies, so we are constantly adding more to serve fans,” said Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer and International, NBCUniversal. “Together with the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, we are excited to deliver fresh, exclusive, original films next year to our customers in addition to the legendary Universal Pictures blockbuster films and beloved franchises streaming now.”

Specific release dates for these films have not yet been set, but they mark the first Peacock original films to be released on the streamer.