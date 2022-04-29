A psychological thriller and reality competition? You read that right.

Peacock has ordered the U.S. version of “The Traitors,” a reality competition show based on the Dutch series of the same name. “The Good Wife” alum Alan Cumming will host.

“We can’t think of a better person to serve as puppet master of this series than Alan Cumming”, Jenny Groom, EVP unscripted content, said in a statement. “His wit and eccentricity will add the perfect layer of comedy to this thrilling world of high stakes deception.”

The competition is set in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands. Deceit is the name of the game, with 20 contestants clamoring to complete several challenges to win $250,000. The players are expected to work together, which is only complicated by a group of contestants coined “The Traitors,” who secretly devise a plan to eliminate fellow players.

Those players who are not part of the plan are dubbed “The Faithful,” and they must figure out who is lying in order to vote them out before they themselves get eliminated.

Stephen Lambert, Studio Lambert’s, CEO said: “In a game of secrecy, suspicion and plot twists, who better to take the helm and guide our game players through the drama and challenging missions than our very own Scot, Alan Cumming.”

Production on the 10-episode series is expected to begin in April. Contestants will be revealed at a later date.

“The Traitors” is produced by Studio Lambert Scotland. Lambert executive produces alongside Mike Cotton, Toni Ireland, Jack Burgess and Sam Rees Jones. Sharon Vuong, EVP entertainment unscripted development will oversee for NBCUniversal.