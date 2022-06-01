david-zaslav

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Inside David Zaslav’s Overhaul of the Warner Bros. Movie Division | Analysis

by and | June 1, 2022 @ 5:17 PM

The Warner Bros. Discovery CEO wants to run the studio ”like an old-school film mogul,“ a company insider tells TheWrap

With the ousting of veteran studio chief Toby Emmerich on Wednesday, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav is moving full speed ahead on reshaping one of Hollywood’s legacy studios, making clear that he will be the person in charge.

As the well-regarded Emmerich leaves for a production deal, the studio is being broken up into three distinct divisions — Warner Bros and New Line, DC Entertainment and Warner Animation Group — with a Disney-style structure that reports directly up to Zaslav.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

Umberto Gonzalez

Film Reporter ◘umberto@thewrap.com◘Twitter: @elmayimbe

