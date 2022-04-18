Warner Bros. Discovery houses both Discovery+ and HBO Max.

Exclusivity Is Warner Bros. Discovery’s Huge Advantage in the Streaming Wars | Charts

by | April 18, 2022 @ 6:15 AM

While there’s short-term profit in licensing content to others, exclusive content can lead to long-term success

Exclusive content could be Warner Bros. Discovery’s biggest advantage in the streaming wars.

A network’s power has always stemmed from exclusive content, but the value of exclusivity has shifted how teams may approach content in a streaming-first era. Warner Bros. Discovery, the newly merged company that now oversees three streaming services — HBO Max, Discovery+ and CNN+ — will gain rewards for its focus on keeping programming exclusively to its own services.

