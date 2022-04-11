A selection of Discovery+ and Netflix reality stars.

Discovery+ Is the Most In-Demand Streaming Service for Reality Programming | Charts

by | April 11, 2022 @ 3:25 PM

Its streaming rival Netflix is in fifth place for reality series demand, according to Parrot Analytics

In sizing up the demand for reality series in the U.S. for March, Discovery+ is the top dog when it comes to reality content available to stream.

More than a third of demand for reality series available on SVODs (subscription video on demand platforms) in the U.S. is for reality series on Discovery+, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research data, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

