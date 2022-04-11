Its streaming rival Netflix is in fifth place for reality series demand, according to Parrot Analytics

More than a third of demand for reality series available on SVODs (subscription video on demand platforms) in the U.S. is for reality series on Discovery+, according to Parrot Analytics ‘ data, which takes into account consumer research data, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.

In sizing up the demand for reality series in the U.S. for March, Discovery+ is the top dog when it comes to reality content available to stream.

Discovery+’s rich reality content offering is the result of drawing on the vast reserves from Discovery’s linear channels, including TLC, Animal Planet, Food Network, HGTV, ID, A&E, History, Lifetime, OWN, Travel, Science Network and more.

SVOD share of demand for reality series, U.S., March 2022 (Parrot Analytics)

When the new Warner Bros. Discovery combines or bundles its streaming services, it would bring together two distinct audiences. The chart above drives home how complementary the streaming libraries of Discovery+ and HBO Max are. While Discovery+ is the dominant player in the reality genre, HBO Max hardly dabbles in this genre at all. Reality series on its platform only account for 3.5% of demand for reality content on SVODs in the U.S.

In contrast, Netflix, which stands as one of Warner Bros’ Discovery’s major rivals in the streaming wars, has the fifth-largest share of demand for reality content in the U.S. Total demand has grown by 24% since January 2020 and demand for Netflix original reality series has grown by over 50%. During that time, the streamer has invested in developing its original offerings in this genre. Netflix original reality series like “Love Is Blind,” “Indian Matchmaking” and “The Circle” all premiered in 2020 and have new seasons coming this year.

“Love Is Blind” is an interesting example of Netflix embracing the spinoff potential of the reality genre. Netflix’s global footprint lets it unlock the full value of a franchise with spinoffs tailored to local audiences around the world, such as “Love Is Blind: Japan” and “Love Is Blind: Brazil.”

U.S. Demand for all reality series vs. Netflix reality series, January 2020-January 2022 (Parrot Analytics)

Although Netflix is making inroads into the genre with its innovative original reality series, they represent a small fraction of all the reality content U.S. viewers have to choose from when one considers the most in-demand reality series in the U.S. in March.

10 most in-demand reality series, March, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

Reality competitions dominate. VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” was the most in-demand reality series last month with 30.6 times the average series demand. Several other competition reality series like CBS’ “Survivor” and ABC’s “American Idol” are also among the 10 most in-demand reality series for the month. Only one romance reality show made the top 10: TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé.” The share of demand for romance reality has been shrinking over the past two years as other types of reality content such as property reality shows have become more popular.