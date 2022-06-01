Warner Bros. Film Shakeup: Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy to Replace Toby Emmerich as Studio Head

Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, who are poised to exit as MGM’s top movie executives, will replace Toby Emmerich as head of Warner Bros. Discovery’s film units, an individual with knowledge of the discussions told TheWrap.

The MGM chiefs find a new home as Emmerich is to get a production deal. De Luca and Abdy would not start until they’ve officially exited MGM, which Amazon acquired earlier this year.

The fate of Emmerich’s lieutenants, namely DC Films President Walter Hamada, New Line’s Rich Brener and Warner Bros Motion Pictures Group COO Carolyn Blackwood, remains unclear.

A representative for Warner Bros. did not respond to request for comment.

In late April, both De Luca and Abdy announced they would exit their roles as Motion Picture Group chairman and president this summer after Amazon completed its $8.5 billion acquisition of the storied studio.

The move is a homecoming for DeLuca, who joined Warner’s New Line Cinema as an intern at age 19 and rose to president of production. In 2001, after a series of big-budget flops like Adam Sandler’s “Little Nicky” and Kevin Costner’s “13 Days,” DeLuca was sacked from the studio — and replaced by Toby Emmerich.

DeLuca then moved to DreamWorks before heading into film production. In 2020, he took over as chairman of MGM’s Motion Picture Group, following Jonathan Glickman’s departure after a nine-year tenure, and Abdy joined as the Motion Picture Group president shortly thereafter. De Luca’s resignation came as a shock to many within the organization, even as others await the fate of TV head Mark Burnett and whether he will remain within Amazon.

DeLuca has developed a reputation for nurturing his relationships with talent — and his knack for paying a premium to land projects like Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” and Paul Thomas Anderson’s Best Picture nominee “Licorice Pizza,” though neither was a box office hit. He also navigated the release of the final James Bond movie “No Time to Die,” as well as Channing Tatum’s low-budget “Dog” from earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Warner has been in a state of flux as it has scaled back on theatrical releases and focused increasingly on streaming originals for the company’s HBO Max platform — a strategy that new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has signaled he intends to change.

Emmerich, a former screenwriter and music supervisor, served as president and COO of New Line Cinema before he replaced Greg Silverman as President and Chief Content Officer of Warner Bros. Pictures in 2016.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.