Pamela Abdy and Michael De Luca at the 59th Annual ICG Publicists Awards luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on March 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

What’s Next for Amazon Studios After Top MGM Movie Execs’ Surprise Exit | Analysis

by and | April 28, 2022 @ 3:05 PM

”Amazon just wants content. They don’t care about great content,“ one industry veteran tells TheWrap

The abrupt departure of MGM Motion Picture Group chairman Michael De Luca and the group’s president Pam Abdy sent shockwaves thoughout the film industry this week — a sign that Amazon will be putting its own stamp on the almost-100-year-old legacy studio that it acquired for $8.5 billion in March.

“Nobody saw that coming,” one high-level agent told TheWrap from CinemaCon, the annual trade show for the movie theater industry.

Become a member to read more.

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

