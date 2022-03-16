Jonathan Glickman Panoramic James Bond Creed

MGM/Courtesy of Panoramic/MGM

What Jonathan Glickman Has Learned About Producing Franchises From James Bond and Rocky

by | March 16, 2022 @ 10:35 AM

”Those are the franchises that lasted,“ the former MGM Motion Picture Group president and Panoramic founder tells TheWrap

When Jonathan Glickman led MGM’s Motion Picture Group, he had two franchises that endured and were the main drivers for the studio. The first, the “Rocky” franchise, he thought was on the ropes until director Ryan Coogler helped revitalize it with “Creed.” The second, James Bond, had just found a new face for Bond in Daniel Craig that gave the series a shot in the arm.

In both cases, Glickman argues that individuals had a clear, singular vision for each brand but more importantly had control over what they wanted to do with it and didn’t allow it to be run into the ground — a production lesson he took away from the experience.

Become a member to read more.

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Why Hulu Can Recover Without ‘SNL’ and Other NBCUniversal Shows | Charts

ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ Finale Part 1 Gets the Ratings Rose
box office BTS 2021 American Music Awards

Dynamite! BTS Live Concert Topped ‘The Batman’ in Dozens of Movie Theaters Last Weekend
SpongeBob SquarePants

‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Is the Most In-Demand Show on Amazon Prime Video | Charts
bob chapek disney don't say gay

Inside Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Debacle and His Leadership Style: ‘100% Self-Inflicted Wound’
photo illo DON'T USE AGAIN AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron

Studios Fume Over AMC Theatres’ ‘Greedy’ Surge Pricing on Movie Tickets: ‘It’s All Take and No Give’
Youtube

How TikTok Rivals Are Scrambling for a Share of the Short Video Market

Warner Bros.’ DC Film Slate Delay Could Help ‘Aquaman 2’ and ‘Shazam 2’ at the Box Office
robert simonds eros stx

Lionsgate, STX Deal Falls Through, Indie Studio Seeks to Close Najafi Deal (Exclusive)
Taylor Kinney in "Chicago Fire" (NBC)

NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire’ Sets Wednesday’s Ratings Ablaze
Can the Oscars Be Saved? Sure, with a Little Help from Netflix (Or Amazon, or HBOMax) (Credit: Brian Taylor)

Can the Oscar Show Be Saved? Sure, With a Little Help From Netflix (or Amazon, or HBO Max)